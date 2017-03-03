Taxes for health car, not for war

Some say we don't have enough tax money to pay for universal health care.

This is a lie. We have the tax money, but we'd rather spend it to produce an endless series of war atrocities, one of the most recent examples being the event that slaughtered American citizen Nawar al-Awlaki, known by her friends as Nora.

Nora's father and teenage brother had died years ago, bombed by predator drones. Nora, however, was shot in the neck; it took Nora two hours to bleed out. The act that killed 8-year-old Nora took the lives of dozens more human beings, some of who may or may not have been "bad people."

During this event of slaughter, we lost the life of an American soldier, William Owens. His friends knew him as Ryan.

Ryan was 36 years old when he gave his life serving as a member of Joint Special Operations Command, the secret military death squad. His paycheck came from our tax dollars. His orders came directly from the president.

Why, as Americans, are we not able to afford quality health care for our brothers and sisters, our sons and daughters and our mothers and fathers?

We can't afford universal health care because we are busy burying Americans like Nora and Ryan.

Russia has nothing to do with any of this, and that is exactly why mainstream media so badly wants you to focus on Russia, because if you are focused on Russia, you won't be thinking about Nora, Ryan or your aging friends and family.

WINSTON SMITH

Champaign