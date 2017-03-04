Growth of solar energy good for 'Main Street'

J. Winston Porter's nuclear-powered electric vehicle commentary inaccurately describes the potential of solar energy. Solar energy costs much less than nuclear energy, and capital is rapidly shifting to solar energy.

Solar industry employment is already more than twice that of nuclear and coal industries combined with 123 percent growth since 2010. Solar employs 300,000 people compared to 42,000 in nuclear and 73,000 in coal.* Solar industry jobs are "Main Street" jobs located in all of our communities.

Solar energy can easily power our EV transportation needs. U.S. automobiles are driven 12,000 miles per year, requiring 3,000 kilowatt-hours of energy. Two hundered square feet of solar panel area, equivalent to the roof space above a garage car bay, will supply this energy.

The installed cost of a 200-square-foot solar system is $7,500 with no tax credits. Over a solar system's 25-year lifetime, solar-powered transportation costs 2.5 cents per mile.

In contrast, 30-miles-per-gallon gasoline-powered automobiles cost more than 8 cents per mile.

As Illinois residents know, the state is removing $2 billion from our pockets to prop up "cheap" nuclear. Our local community understands the economic benefits of solar energy with more than 80 local solar systems scheduled for installation this year with a combined capacity of 650 kilowatts, enough for 3,000,000 miles of EV transportation.

Solar power achieves the economic hat trick of increasing employment, shifts spending from Wall Street to Main Street and keeps more money in our pockets.

* 2016 U.S. Energy and Employment Report, U.S. Department of Energy, energy.gov.

TY NEWELL

Urbana