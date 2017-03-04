Rodney Davis should take a cue from military

As a former enlisted soldier and captain in the U.S. Army, I understand the duty to protect and defend the rights of fellow citizens, even those with whom I vehemently disagree.

I never asked whom my commanding officer voted for or concerned myself with the party of the current president when called upon to defend the values of democracy on behalf of our country.

We all have a duty to defend the fundamentals of our democracy. These include the free exchange of ideas and consideration of opposing viewpoints.

This is why I am so offended by U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis' unwillingness to listen to constituents whom he believes did not vote for him.

Constituent service is a nonpartisan duty — a duty, implicit in the role of the office of every freely elected official.

When Congress is in recess, all constituents should have the opportunity to meet in person with their elected representative, whether they voted for him or not, whether they voted or not, whether they are eligible to vote or not.

Rep. Davis represents all residents in the 13th Congressional District. Just as our armed forces defend all Americans, even those who oppose military intervention, he represents all the people of the district. It's a disgrace that you refuse to meet with your constituents when Congress is in recess.

I don't always agree with my fellow citizens' points of view, but I devoted part of my life defending their right to express themselves. The least he could do is listen.

WILLIAM D. STROUD-BOUTTE

Bloomington