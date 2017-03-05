Left would run over town hall

OK, raise your hand if you were demanding a town hall meeting with Rodney Davis before President Donald Trump was elected. Anybody?

I'll make it easier. Raise your hand if you knew who Rodney Davis was before the election. A few. Now raise your hand if you supported Rodney Davis and are demanding a town hall meeting now. Maybe a few.

The results of my poll show the outrage is all political. Don't believe my poll? It's all determined by what you ask, how you ask it, whom you ask and how you choose to interpret the results. Maybe if the left starts allowing free speech by others without protesters shouting down people they disagree with, Rep. Davis can talk directly with the citizens.

For now, what would be the point of a meeting?

RODNEY MOORHOUS

Royal