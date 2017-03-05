Where's Davis on anti-Semitism?

When dozens of Jewish organizations received bomb threats and a Jewish cemetery in the St. Louis area was vandalized over the Feb. 18-19 weekend, I had high hopes that our U.S. representative, Rodney Davis, would publicly condemn these terrible acts of anti-Semitism. After all, our congressional district reaches all the way to the St. Louis area.

When he didn't, I called his office on Feb. 21 and 22, begging his staff to ask him to make a strong, public statement against this kind of hate and to show his many Jewish constituents that he has our back.

Nothing happened. He did have time recently to send out a glitzy email touting his invitation to the family of a slain St. Louis police officer to the State of the Union address, but something so simple for his own constituents? Nothing.

Now another Jewish cemetery has been vandalized, in Philadelphia. What will it take to get him to support us?

Edmund Burke, an 18th-century philosopher, is famous for saying, "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."

Well, Rep. Davis, thanks for nothing.

TERRY MAHER

Champaign