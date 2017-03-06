Change is not always the best route

As a sports fan, I find it interesting how attitudes and reactions in the sports arena mirror our reactions across the board, from relationships to the political landscape.

I suppose human beings have a natural desire to always want more. I think our nation's prosperity has only magnified that tendency, and technology feeds the idea that we are not just deserving, but that we should not be made to wait.

I am troubled by sportswriter Loren Tate's focus on whether men's basketball coach John Groce should be fired. I know too little to really pass judgment, but there is much that is positive that seems to get little attention.

This is a coach who seems to know how to keep players thinking positively — they always play hard. This coach has lost key players to injuries and disciplinary matters and still has the best recruiting class in the Big Ten coming in next season.

We seem to hold the idea that something new is always better. Unhappy in your relationship? Get a new one. Tough job? Leave — the next will be better. Problems with the Affordable Care Act? Just replace it.

Unhappy with your politicians? The bigger the change the better, right? Just pick someone new and worry not about experience, morals or ethics.

Sometimes change is better, even necessary. Each party has failed the masses in different ways. So here is a wild thought: Let's set aside emotion, examine facts, and start working with the things we can agree upon.

RON ROTHSCHILD

Urbana