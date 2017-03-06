Leftists ruining town hall meetings

Enough already! A letter of complaint has appeared almost daily for weeks now, about U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis not holding a town hall meeting. Apparently, liberals have organized to send letters to this newspaper, and probably all newspapers in the area.

Town hall meetings are supposed to be a civil dialogue between an elected representative and his/her constituents. However, people with legitimate concerns regarding health care and immigration, seeking open and honest discussions with their lawmakers, are being shouted down by leftist disrupters.

There's even a playbook, "Indivisible: A Practical Guide for Resisting the Trump Agenda," explaining how to disrupt and prevent civil dialogue at these meetings.

These leftist hacks aren't interested in dialogue, discussions and solutions. They are interested in disrupting, raging and hijacking town hall meetings to create political theater made-for-television. However, television news reports have gone easy on them and don't show how mean-spirited and unpatriotic these lunatics are.

At a recent town hall meeting, they disrupted an opening prayer and shouted and heckled a veteran trying to lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Yes, there were disruptions at town hall meetings by the tea party, but the tea party wasn't organized by a major presidential campaign organization, and they weren't rioting, looting and burning.

Political theater is the mother's milk of left-wing radicals, and Rodney Davis must deny them that. Hold your ground, Rep. Davis; no town hall meetings.

KATHY SHAW McKENZIE

Urbana