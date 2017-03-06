Zola a great choice to lead Unit 4

Thank goodness Unit 4 finally put Dr. Susan Zola in a well-deserved position.

I have personal experience as my three children, with very different needs, went through Jefferson Middle School. Susan Zola was principal at the time.

She was an excellent leader, very involved with the students in every way, and also a good person who honestly cared. Congratulations to Susan Zola; she will be a necessary asset to our schools!

CYNTHIA HARMON

Champaign