Bitter writer gives AD a cheap shot

I am responding to a letter Michael Reid wrote to The News-Gazette on March 2, "AD doesn't have the guts to fire coaches."

After reading the letter, my first reaction was maybe Michael Reid must be a very unhappy, bitter person that he would write such a rude letter.

Reid also wrote, "Whitman won't do it because he is scared to death the so-called Class of 2017 might get out of their letters of intent."

Michael Reid, The News-Gazette has at least 35,000 readers PLUS online subscribers. Did you ever consider that if this Class of 2017 and their friends and family read your letter, you could be responsible for the coaches losing a basketball player who had signed an intent to play?

The athletic director, Josh Whitman, is responsible for 19 sports. I would expect Whitman is professional enough in taking great care to weigh all factors before he acts.

Too bad you judge someone without knowing both sides of the story.

We will wait and see what happens to our basketball coaches. Keep the faith.

DORIS A. HIGGINS

Champaign