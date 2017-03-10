Left mum during other outrages

With Donald Trump in the office, the media and public are suddenly concerned with anti-Semitism and the plight of Middle Eastern Muslims.

Predictably, the Jewish center bomb threats linked to Trump were yet another hate-crime hoax from yet another left-winger. But before Trump, unpublicized anti-Semitism has run rampant on college campuses nationwide. When not receiving death threats or banishment from universities, David Horowitz and Ben Shapiro routinely expose the left's hate, intolerance and anti-Semitism.

Where were the protests when President Barack Obama targeted the seven countries in Trump's "Muslim ban" (12 percent of the world's Muslim population)?

Or when Obama suspended immigration 19 times, including starving children from Venezuela's "socialist utopia"?

No marches when Obama dropped 100,000 bombs on seven Muslim countries.

No virtue-signaling sign holders when Hillary Clinton armed ISIS and al-Qaida or accepted millions of dollars and armed Saudi Arabia's women-, homosexual- and Christian-persecuting regime to slaughter Yemenis.

No entitled narcissists dressed as vaginas condemning genital mutilation, "honor killings" and actual oppression of certain Muslim women at women's marches.

Trump has given Israel his full support and Steve Bannon's company is run by all races, sexualities and both genders. Its CEO, COO and editors are all Jewish, yet they're both regularly labeled "white supremacists" and "Nazis."

From Bush to McCain to Romney, every non-Democrat white guy is "racist," "sexist," "fascist," "Islamaphobic" and "Hitler."

Crying "Nazi" nonstop has turned the left into a punchline and caused critically thinking people to tune them out.

Now we have Trump. Hope you're happy. God help us.

KARL JOYCE

Urbana