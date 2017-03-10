No organized effort to disrupt

Kathy Shaw McKenzie, in her March 6 letter, points out that there have been many recent letters in The News-Gazette complaining about U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis' failure to hold a town hall meeting with his constituents.

But rather than recognize that the presence of these letters is a reflection of widespread frustration with the Taylorville Republican's fear of his constituents, McKenzie buys into the GOP party line that there is some leftist conspiracy "organized by a major presidential campaign organization" to disrupt town hall meetings.

I can tell McKenzie that I have never been contacted by any organizer associated with a presidential campaign or with anything else. I've never heard of the book that she claims is a plan to disrupt town hall meetings, and I have no plans to disrupt anything except for the hateful, destructive behavior that Davis seems to be supporting.

I am simply a citizen of the 13th District who wants my representative to stand up and take responsibility for his actions in Congress.

If Davis is such a snowflake that he can't stand a little criticism, then he has no business being in politics.

In that way, I guess he is a perfect match for the current president of the United States.

STEVE SCHER

Urbana