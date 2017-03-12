Re-elect LaDue to city council

I met Michael LaDue in 1989 when he was first elected to the Champaign City Council. We worked together as colleagues for the next 10 years. During that time, with Mike's strong participation and support, major improvements happened in the city. Perhaps the most significant was the Boneyard Drainage Project that eliminated serious flooding along east Green Street in Campustown; Michael's support was crucial in the success of this project.

Michael also was a chief supporter of reimposing the Food and Beverage Tax to finance the redevelopment of the center of his council district, the Campustown area. He recognized that his council district, encompassing this area, was indeed the major draw to the Twin Cities, and that the area needed major upgrades for both student safety and appearance.

He was also a central supporter of the construction of a new public library building, to replace a totally inadequate structure, also in his district. It is now ranked one of the busiest in the country. He was the first council member appointed to the library noard and remains a pillar of support.

One of the blessings of Champaign is that local elections are nonpartisan. As former Joan Severns used to say, there is no Democratic or Republican way to fix a pothole. No person better exemplifies this nonpolitical, thoughtful approach to city affairs than LaDue.

Michael is the longest-serving member of the vity vouncil, with many accomplishments to his credit. He brings a wealth of intelligence, background and civility to the governance of this city. I strongly urge your support for his re-election to the city council.

DANNEL MCCOLLUM

Champaign mayor, 1987-99