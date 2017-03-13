Another view on recent letters

In response to recent letters that have been published, I make these observations.

Kathy Shaw McKenzie (March 6) can't express her opinion without labeling those who would oppose her viewpoint, and would like some real dialogue on the issues currently facing this Congress, "leftist hacks."

In addition she would support the suspension of public discourse on the issues because it could become uncomfortable for her to hear someone who disagrees with her.

Janet Scharlau (March 8) believes the Republican Party is the repository of all independent political thought and all Democrats are by definition rigid thinkers that work more toward creating division then desiring open and honest discourse on these same issues.

Maybe we all need a good honest look in the mirror. Just saying.

JOHN BLACKWELL

Champaign