Scrutinize Trump actions even more

The News-Gazette's Feb. 28 editorial about President Donald Trump's attacks on the media seems to have struck a nerve of reader Ruth Green. She seeks to shame the N-G into silence on presidential outrages, accusing the N-G of spreading "fake news."

There is indeed fake news. The most recent piece is Trump's wild claim that Obama tapped his phones. This mad assertion has been refuted by all responsible parties, and Trump has neither offered proof nor recanted.

I want to applaud The News-Gazette for calling out Trump's outrageous attack on the media and to propose other topics worthy of discussion:

— His shoot-from-the-hip, reality-TV style that makes the world a more dangerous place. For example, his statements on NATO raise uncertainty about our support for it and for the Baltic states against Russian encroachment.

— His refusal to release his tax filings, lying first that he had to await "completion of his audit," and then claiming that only reporters cared about the matter. In fact three-quarters of Americans want to see this to learn, e.g., how deeply he is in Putin's pocket?

— His ill-founded attack on the intelligence services and his questioning the legitimacy of the judiciary, actions which destabilize central institutions of our government.

— And the $64,000 question of whether the Russian interference in our election will be investigated. What we have so far (Trump's disinformation aside) are the now-exposed lies of Gen. Michael Flynn and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, two of Trump's main supporters, about their contact with Russia.

HAROLD G. DIAMOND

Urbana