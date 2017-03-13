State leaders not listening to people

The recent rejection of the "grand compromise" made it crystal clear that the governor and the Legislature aren't serious about acting in the best interests of Illinois and its citizens.

Now comes Michael Belsky's March 5 guest commentary (I call it Part I), which offered a new approach to end the financial stalemate in Illinois — an independent citizens' committee to examine Illinois' tax policy.

I'm looking forward to Belsky's Part II. Perhaps he'll reveal how a broad-based commission and its membership could be approved by the same Legislature and governor that haven't been able to agree on anything for three years.

Remember the citizens' petition drive for an Independent Redistricting Commission? Over half a million citizens through their right of petition couldn't influence their elected officials to act in their (the citizens') best interest.

Seems like the only unifying factor that does bind the two branches of state government is their opposition to any citizens' initiative or an independent working group.

Any commission idea should contain a nonsabotage clause and a public ceremony where the governor and legislators publicly swear to support the recommendations of the commission. Otherwise I'm afraid this effort is for nought.

BARBARA WYSOCKI

President, League of Women's Voters of Champaign County

Urbana