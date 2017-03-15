Davis wrong about health care critics

On his Facebook page, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis referred to critics of the American Health Care Act as "the extremes in both parties."

Apparently that includes the American Medical Association, the American Hospital Association, the AARP and the constituents who have been calling and visiting his office. If you object to the prospect of millions of Americans losing their health insurance so that the wealthy can have more tax breaks, your congressman thinks you're an extremist who doesn't want to improve health care in this country. He considers your anger a sign that he's doing something right.

But then, that's no surprise coming from a man who calls his own constituents "the opposition" and implies that they're being paid to protest him. Davis has shown nothing but contempt for the residents of the 13th District who aren't on board with his — and President Donald Trump's — agenda.

JENNIFER ROTH

Urbana