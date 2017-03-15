Let's make UI sports great again

Growing up in Champaign and having family that was immersed in many aspects of the University of Illinois, I thought the university was the center of the universe.

Now, more than 30 years removed from Champaign, I still bleed Orange & Blue.

The state is an unmitigated economic and political disaster, and I realize that the university feels the pain of the state's folly. Nevertheless, the UI and its primary athletic programs could, and should, be the rallying cry and pride of the great university.

I am not familiar with the university's present administration, but if some of its members had been at the 1983 football game against Ohio State and seen the great Thomas Rooks' run with a few seconds remaining, or attended the 2005 Final Four in St. Louis, they would never forget the priceless euphoria and positive community culture those events generated.

I hope the current administration is able to detach itself from respective political, economic and ideological self-interest, and strive to partner with the absolute best and most qualified athletic coaches in the country to return the Fighting Illini to its historically noble tradition.

Oskee-Wow-Wow.

FORD S. BARTHOLOW

Winnetka