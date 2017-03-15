Missing cat tale has happy ending

Even though my neighborhood has several cats, for a few weeks I would get a glimpse of a cat I had never seen.

I keep a heated water bowl and an igloo with a heating pad on my front porch. Plus, I put out cat food.

One night I shook the cat food container, and the new cat appeared! He stayed and ate long enough for me to pet him. I knew right away that he had to belong to somebody. He returned the next night and wanted inside the house.

So, I let him in, and he was quite happy being inside. I set up a room of his own until I figured out what to do with him.

That Monday I took him to my vet, Good Friends, to be scanned for a microchip. Thankfully, he had one, and they tracked down his family. Not only had he been missing for three or four months, he lived almost 2 miles from my house.

His family never stopped hoping for his safe return, and my cats didn't have to welcome another one. Happiness for all.

Best wishes, Sir Mumford!

RUTH FLOYD

Urbana