Shimkus is wrong; men should pay

Rep. John Shimkus has brought unwelcome national publicity to our region with his remark that men should not have to pay for prenatal coverage in their health insurance premiums.

Prenatal care is extremely cost-effective, paying for itself financially as well as in reduced suffering if it can reduce neonatal ICU admissions by a couple of cases per thousand births.

What is more concerning is his insensitive statement that demonstrates a fundamental lack of understanding on his part as to how health insurance works. I find it particularly hypocritical given his strongly stated "pro-life" views.

He is an embarrassment to his district and his office.

ALFONSO VALDES

Mahomet