Summerville great for our community
Wed, 03/15/2017 - 11:15am | The News-Gazette
My prayers go out to Willie Summerville's family. My heart is very heavy. Nothing I say can do justice to who Willie was and what he meant to so many people.
I was blessed to be a part of many of Willie's "Messiah" productions over the last 12 years. His love for Jesus and music is a great example.
Willie's energy, humor and warmth were unbelievable. I know that he is singing in heaven's angel choir, because he was an angel in this life.
JOHN HANCOCK
Savoy
