Let's get sports situation fixed

I was born and reared in Danville, and I now live in Tennessee.

I fly my orange flag every game day, but it is not the one they are accustomed to seeing in this region. My flag has a Block I on it.

From the days of sports broadcasters Larry Stewart to Jim Turpin, I have lived and died on their every word, mostly died.

Although I have faith in athletic director Josh Whitman, I still am amazed at how we reached this point.

We Illini fans have been asked to stand by and stand down for so long now I can almost identify with being a Chicago Cubs fan.

There have been two Rose Bowl appearances in my life (I discount the bowl alignment year with Coach Ron Zook) and two Final Fours on the hardwood. Yet the fans are expected to be content.

I believe the football situation is much better now. Kudos, Josh Whitman. Now let's do something about this horrendous basketball team.

The people of Illinois and Illini Nation deserve better. We need change for the better. Go Illini.

GREG ANGLUM

Columbia, Tenn.