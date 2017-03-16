Obamacare has patient protection

Let's face it, health insurance companies do not have our best interest in mind. Because they are motivated by profit rather than patient health, they view sick patients as more of a liability to the company's' bottom line.

While working for an insurance company, I experienced this mentality firsthand in the mid-'90s at the height of the AIDS epidemic.

Management wanted to pull out of California because "that was where the sick people were," underwriters searched for loopholes to deny coverage and higher-ups complained when patients with a terminal illness "wouldn't just die" because they were eating up company profits.

Thankfully, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act — also known as the ACA and Obamacare — has many provisions to protect patients from corporate greed. The ACA also facilitates a wellness model in which people are no longer forced to delay or ignore their health problems.

If insurance companies were interested in patient health, they would embrace and encourage patients to stay healthy by covering wellness and preventative care.

Repealing and replacing the ACA will not result in lower premiums while magically expanding coverage as Rodney Davis claims in his vague and unsubstantiated talking points. Hey Rodney, how about a single-payer system that provides all Americans with the standard of medical benefits that you and your family enjoy?

In reality, though, the AHCA Plan that Rodney endorses lacks any focus on the health and "patient protection" of the American people.

ANNE LeBAUER

Urbana