Consequences for repealing ACA

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, decided not to face his constituents at a town hall during February's congressional recess, in spite of countless letters, postcards, phone calls and in-person requests from concerned citizens worried about the fate of health care in Illinois if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

Apparently, Davis is a busy man, with obligations outside his district more important than constituents, such as a $1,000-per-plate fundraiser in Chicago on March 23 for the man who would dismantle the ACA, House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Perhaps some of the 13th District's voters could buttonhole Davis over dinner in Chicago, if they had enough cash to pay for access to their own representative. But down here, we have more important things to spend $1,000 on, such as eight prenatal doctor visits, eight well-baby checkups, 15 mammograms, or a year's supply of blood sugar test strips for diabetes care.

Meanwhile, the Congressional Budget Office projects that Paul Ryan's "replacement" health plan promises to increase the number of uninsured by 24 million in the next decade. Under Trumpcare, premiums will rise and coverage will decrease. And the biggest losers will be the poorest and sickest among us, while the wealthiest will receive the biggest benefits.

Rodney Davis supports the GOP plan to take health care from those who currently rely on the ACA. If he believes this is a defensible position, he should face the voters and explain. If he fails to do so, he will surely be facing a pink slip in 2018.

SHANNON LC CATE

Urbana