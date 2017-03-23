Put your trust in God, Constitution

I implore everyone to quiet down and trust God and our God-ordained democratic republic government of checks and balances to right itself.

Many are under a strong delusion that they are smarter than our founders. Wrong. Donald Trump is a tyrant. Wrong.

True, he used some vulgar disgusting tactics to win this election. I was appalled, but I ask: Will you throw the baby out with the bath water? Will you overthrow the law and order of your constitutional government?

There is a difference in high crimes and misdemeanors. Can you say your hands are clean? Jesus says, "He who is without sin cast the first stone."

The ninth commandment of God says, "Do not give false testimony against your neighbor." Jesus also says, "Remove the log from your own eye first before you try to remove the speck in your brother's eye."

The stakes are way too high for such blindness. By not knowing the facts and bearing false witness, you destroy law and order.

Defend the ship: the Constitution. If you agree to divide, you will sink with the ship. United we stand; divided we fall.

With cool heads on deck and trust in God, we may yet right the ship, America, before it capsizes.

No earthly government is perfect, but the last thing we need is a one world government headed by more and more corrupt politicians. We are setting the stage. I warn you.

DEANNA HENNINGSEN

Sadorus