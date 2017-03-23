Save nursing home by selling facility

I would like to correct two myths that are being circulated about the Champaign County Nursing Home referenda on the ballot April 4.

One is the myth that the only reason CCNH is losing money is Medicaid reimbursement slowness, and the other myth is that the home will close and/or seniors will have "nowhere to go" if voters approve the sell/dispose question.

The nursing home has received $37 million in property taxes since 2002, $14 million for operating subsidies. During that time, it needed another $2.8 million in bailouts from the county, spent its entire $2 million fund balance down to zero, racked up $3 million in unpaid bills and owes the county another $1 million.

Medicaid owes the home $1.1 million, so it is a relatively small part of the problem.

CCNH currently has a Medicaid census of 67 percent, while the state average is 55 percent Medicaid.

If the nursing home's new owner fills the 85 beds at CCNH that are currently empty, the number of Medicaid patients served would actually increase by 20-plus beds, even if the Medicaid percentage falls to the state average of 55 percent.

CCNH currently has a 1-star rating from Medicare, so neither management nor patient care can get any worse with a new owner. Our seniors deserve professional management not political gamesmanship.

On April 4, vote "no" on the property tax increase, and vote "yes" to sell the nursing home.

SCOTT TAPLEY

Chairman, Save CCNH — Vote to Sell

Savoy