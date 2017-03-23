Why do ethical coaches get fired?

Thank you, Loren Tate, for addressing the No. 1 issue in college sports today and how the issue led to the downfall of Coach John Groce. The issue centers on whether or not coaches should cheat in order to produce winning teams.

Coaches face the dilemma: Should I cheat and risk getting caught or lose and risk getting fired? Coaches who win don't get fired if they get caught cheating, e.g. Syracuse, North Carolina, Louisville, etc.

The school is punished along with the players when caught cheating.

Coach Groce was described in Tatelines "as squeaky clean which doesn't always pay off in a business made wobbly by underpinnings of corruption."

Tate went on to say, "That's to his credit. He reeked with ethics, energy, positivity, dedication. He's a good guy, and he deserved to win."

In the final analysis, Tate said, "If a coach doesn't win games at Illinois, his unfavorable numbers metastasize."

Every year any number of coaches gets fired for not winning enough games.

So, do the fans who wanted a new coach want him to be willing to cheat in order to provide winning teams for their entertainment?

MIKE WOODS

Rural Champaign