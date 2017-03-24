Available help for gambling troubles

March means the madness of college basketball, the crack of the bats in baseball's spring training and getting back outside after winter.

For the video gaming industry, it means recognizing some people find playing our machines to be more than simply entertainment.

We're using Problem Gambling Awareness Month to draw attention to the needs of players with addiction and other challenges, and highlighting our partnership to help bring the state's hot line services into the 21st century.

Today, we're always connected — and that means help needs to be always available. The Illinois Gaming Machine Operators Association, representing the owners and operators of the video terminals found in establishments around the state, is teaming with Morneau Shepell, the firm providing the gambling hot line for more than 20 years.

We're underwriting an expansion of hot line services to include live chat, a "text a counselor" helpline and a motivational messaging service. The "live chat" services will allow persons to connect with counselors 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The texting services will allow gamblers to text a counselor anytime.

Under the motivational messaging service, messages will be sent to consumers twice a week for 12 weeks to encourage them to resist the urge to gamble and provide tips on changing habits that could lead to a relapse.

Visit our partnership to fight problem gambling at illinoisalliance.org to learn more.

MICHAEL GELATKA

President

Illinois Gaming Machine Operators Association

Lansing