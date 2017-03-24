Does Trump need an intervention?

Has anybody noticed President Donald Trump's mental health lately? I'm no Dr. Phil, but something is definitely wrong with our commander in chief.

He keeps on ranting about "James Bond" Obama looking in his windows. Tapping? The only thing I think needs tapped is the Donald's frontal lobe.

Hey look, you won the election. Get on with American business.

The Russians? Who cares, except maybe Edward Snowden.

Jeff Sessions? Why isn't he fired? He lied under oath.

One last thing to wrap up this rant of American comedy, the sitting president should be banned from all social media while he (she) holds office.

P.S. Miss ya, Barack.

STEPHEN CROUSE

Danville