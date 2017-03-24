A long wait for no internet service

Since we are market-driven economy and, it seems, the only way to get the attention of certain businesses is to hit them where it hurts, I am compelled to write this letter.

Frontier Communications gets an F for how its staff treated me recently.

I had called earlier and scheduled a time for my initial install for online service in Mahomet. They told me it would be between 1 and 5 p.m. on a Wednesday. That was a broad window and I had to take the entire afternoon off from work.

So I wait and I wait.

At 4:30 they still had not arrived. I called them. The customer service person didn't know why a worker had not shown and gave me the same answer of "between 1 and 5 p.m."

No one ever arrived.

At around 6 p.m. I called again. After many hassles and holds, I finally spoke with a perky customer service rep who told me (without even the slightest hint of an apology) that there are no available ports in my area (or something to that effect).

How difficult would a phone call have been? I lost a half of a day's work.

JEFF BUCK

Mahomet