Urbana, say 'no' to hotel project
The proposal for Urbana taxpayers to sell nearly $10 million in bonds to fund a reboot of the Landmark Hotel is a boondoggle with a capital "B."
There are good reasons why the developer cannot raise enough private capital for the project — it does not cash-flow when you plug in average Champaign-Urbana hotel occupancy, the risk is too high, and even with great success, the financial upside is minimal.
This is a bad deal and it appears that our city council may be thinking more with their hearts than with their heads.
Having started and invested in several tech startup companies, I am an Urbana resident who is pro-economic development and less risk averse.
Fellow citizens of Urbana, I urge you to tell our city leaders that we do not want them to risk our credit and capital on this boutique hotel boondoggle.
GARY DURACK
Urbana
