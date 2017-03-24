Urbana, say 'no' to hotel project

The proposal for Urbana taxpayers to sell nearly $10 million in bonds to fund a reboot of the Landmark Hotel is a boondoggle with a capital "B."

There are good reasons why the developer cannot raise enough private capital for the project — it does not cash-flow when you plug in average Champaign-Urbana hotel occupancy, the risk is too high, and even with great success, the financial upside is minimal.

This is a bad deal and it appears that our city council may be thinking more with their hearts than with their heads.

Having started and invested in several tech startup companies, I am an Urbana resident who is pro-economic development and less risk averse.

Fellow citizens of Urbana, I urge you to tell our city leaders that we do not want them to risk our credit and capital on this boutique hotel boondoggle.

GARY DURACK

Urbana