Get facts straight about Norman Lear
Sat, 03/25/2017 - 7:00am | The News-Gazette
Norman Lear, who will be coming to Ebertfest in April, the producer of some excellent television series that I watched while living in Urbana, did not "create" "Sanford and Son," nor did he create "All in the Family."
Lear adapted them — very well indeed — from two British series of the 1960s, "Steptoe and Son" and "Till Death Us Do Part."
I do admire Lear, but I do care about knowing the history of his most famous series.
CAROLE S. APPEL
Alexandria, Va.
