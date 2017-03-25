Get facts straight about Norman Lear

Norman Lear, who will be coming to Ebertfest in April, the producer of some excellent television series that I watched while living in Urbana, did not "create" "Sanford and Son," nor did he create "All in the Family."

Lear adapted them — very well indeed — from two British series of the 1960s, "Steptoe and Son" and "Till Death Us Do Part."

I do admire Lear, but I do care about knowing the history of his most famous series.

CAROLE S. APPEL

Alexandria, Va.