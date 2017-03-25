Gov. Rauner should OK new voting bill

Voting is the premise of American democracy and one of our most fundamental rights and acts of citizenship.

Unfortunately, over 2 million eligible Illinois residents were unregistered last election, and others had difficulty on Election Day because of problems with their registration.

I know firsthand just how difficult registering can be for some, especially young people. I volunteered last year on the University of Illinois campus to try and register students to vote.

We had a lot of success with us registering more than 2,000 people, but among those, there were plenty who missed a box they had to check or a form to fill out and they were unable to vote.

There is a new automatic voter registration bill that would modernize voter registration in Illinois and would make sure everyone gets a say in our political process.

It would work by employing an "opt-in process" in which citizens of Illinois would be registered to vote whenever they interact with certain state agencies such as the secretary of state's Driver Services Department.

I urge Gov. Bruce Rauner to support the amended automatic voter registration bill because to have our state government operate without hearing every voice of Illinois is a hindrance to progress and a poor reflection on us.

MICHAEL MAJERNIK

Champaign