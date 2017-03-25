Let council members continue their work

Danville voters in wards 3 and 6 are urged to join with us and vote April 4 for experienced aldermen J.R. Davis and Steve Nichols to further the work of the current Danville City Council, of which both men are a vital part.

Both men are well-represented members of the community and involved in bettering the lives of all in the community and have thus been targeted by dissidents recruited to derail the right-sizing of the Danville Fire Department, already well in progress, working to bring currently outlandish pension expenses under control in the only way open to the city administration.

This dastardly attempt to tinker with the mechanisms of government intended to protect the well-being of all the Danville citizens at large should be turned back and seen for what it is — a futile attempt to protect the private enclaves of a mostly nonresident minority with a selfish interest and not truly a part of the community.

Please help support Danville's program by keeping Danville's current management team intact. Go Danville!

VINCE KOERS

Danville