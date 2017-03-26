AFL-CIO offers its endorsements

On behalf of the thousands of men and women represented by the AFL-CIO in Champaign County, I write to announce our endorsements for the consolidated election on April 4.

For Champaign City Council, we endorse Alicia Beck in District 2 and Angela Slates in District 5. For Urbana mayor, we endorse Diane Marlin.

Now, more than ever, working men and women must stand up and support the candidates that show that they will support us and our values. We pledge to heartily support their election.

In addition, we have voted to support the Champaign County Nursing Home. We urge everyone who supports the working class to vote yes for the nursing home levy and to vote no to selling the nursing home. There is no doubt that our nursing home is experiencing financial pressures due to delayed Medicaid payments, but that doesn't diminish the need for this valuable service for our seniors.

Through the nursing home, the citizens of Champaign County provide a necessary service to our seniors who, in many cases, would have great difficulty finding the care they need within a reasonable distance. We owe it to them to continue and to improve this service.

Most importantly, we want to urge everyone to vote on April 4 (or early if you can). Our democracy requires active participation to thrive. When you vote in local elections, you participate in our most fundamental level of democracy. Your vote counts. Use your voice and support working men and women in Champaign County.

MATT KELLY

President

Champaign County AFL-CIO

Tuscola