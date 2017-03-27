N-G put coaches before real news

The FBI director has all but stated that the president is delusional if not willfully dishonest and has disclosed not only that the Russians interfered in the recent election, but that there is sufficient evidence of collusion by the Trump campaign to warrant an FBI investigation.

The Republican Party is interested in prosecuting those who called out this possible treason. We are in the worst constitutional crisis since Watergate, if not since the Civil War.

Elsewhere in the world, President Donald Trump's friend Vladimir Putin is apparently interfering in several European elections, possibly resulting in the fracture of the Western alliance.

Our new secretary of state is too busy to attend a meeting of NATO ministers in a few weeks, but apparently can fit a Russia visit on his calendar.

Turkey, once held as a beacon of the coexistence of Islam with democratic norms, is sliding into theocratic autocracy.

But The News-Gazette devotes most of its front page for days to — wait for it — the basketball coach.

Let me tell you how that story goes. A cash-strapped public university in a state with a never-ending budget crisis pays a multimillionaire millions to walk away from a job that pays millions. This is to make room to pay millions to another millionaire to do the job of the first guy, hopefully better. I've seen this movie.

And if you miss it, don't worry, there's a remake every year or two.

ALFONSO VALDES

Mahomet