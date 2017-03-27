One way to focus on mental health

Mental health has come out of the shadows and so has its particularly vulnerable populations.

In an article published by the National Institute of Health, Dr. Ronald Kessler and colleagues presented findings from an epidemiological study conducted by the World Health Organization. Sixteen countries were chosen for the study including the United States.

Results show the first onset of half of lifetime mental disorders begins in childhood and adolescence and three-fourths of all lifetime mental disorders have an onset before age 24.

Despite the high possibility of college-age students experiencing mental health problems for the first time, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign currently lacks a campuswide program that educates them about the prevalence of mental illness.

In August 2016, the University Ethics and Compliance Office created a two-part, mandatory sexual assault program called Haven through the online platform EverFi. Haven educates students on the types of sexual assault, how to assess risky situations, and how to use basic bystander intervention tools.

The UI could create a similar type of program focused on mental health and utilizing the EverFi format. This program could provide information about mental health first aid, how to recognize symptoms of mental illness like depression and schizophrenia, and where mental health services are available on campus.

This type of program would allow the UI to provide low cost, primary prevention to its students and foster its capacity to deconstruct the stigma associated with mental health.

CHRISTINA PRITCHETT

Champaign