Taylor good choice for Parkland

In these difficult times for higher education, keeping the doors open and the lights on has to be a concern. But no college should lose sight of its core mission of education, and of giving each student their best and most valuable learning experience.

Richard Taylor is a candidate for a six-year term on Parkland College's Board of Trustees. He is a longtime owner of a local small business and no stranger to managing a challenging business climate.

He would bring a new perspective and a talent for creative problem solving to the board.

He has a strong belief in keeping Parkland a student-centered institution, and in maintaining adequate staffing and its tradition of involved and dedicated faculty. Any college worth the name must succeed not only on a budget statement, but as an enterprise for passionate and engaged learning.

Please give Richard Taylor your vote on April 4.

JEAN THOMPSON

Urbana