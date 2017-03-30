Burdge's efforts will help Parkland

I am writing to express my support for Rabel Burdge's election to the Board of Trustees of Parkland Community College.

As the head of the Department of Leisure Studies at the University of Illinois for several decades, I worked with Rabel when he was on the faculty in the Departments of Agricultural Economics, Urban and Regional Planning, and Leisure Studies.

After retiring, he took a faculty position at Western Washington University where in addition to teaching, he served as executive director of a professional organization, was a partner in his family's housing construction business, and served on the county planning commission and on the board of the local ReStore.

I have witnessed Rabel's tireless work ethic and willingness to work with others of varied backgrounds to achieve success. I believe that his background in college-level teaching, business experience and research collaboration skills will situate him well to be a member of Parkland's board. He will be an excellent representative to both the educational and private sectors of our community.

Rabel's positive outlook for the future of Parkland College will be a tremendous asset. He will fight for Parkland as the "people's college" and ensure its legacy as an affordable and high-quality institution for transfer to a four-year university, for manufacturing and technical skills, and for certification in the present and emerging job opportunities of the medical professions.

Burdge will continue to support community education programs and the art, science, athletics and cultural activities at Parkland.

JOSEPH J. BANNON

Urbana