Rantoul finances have suffered

Despite Chuck Smith's claims in his March 21 letter in The Rantoul Press, I stand by my public statements outlining the decline of Rantoul's fiscal health during his administration.

Mr. Smith concedes that debt has increased, the airport cash balance has decreased, and funding for the police pension obligation has fallen over the last four years. To say that these failings would have occurred "regardless of who the mayor is" demonstrates a disturbing lack of accountability for the decisions that led to these circumstances.

The fiscal picture I painted was not only accurate, it illustrates how, by almost every significant measure, Rantoul's financial situation has fared poorly under Mr. Smith's leadership.

I also stand by my statements about the progress made during the 12 years I served as mayor of Rantoul. The level of progress and success achieved by the extraordinary team of talented, dedicated professionals serving the village during that time was unrivaled.

I will reignite that success with a vision for the future that will maximize Rantoul's ability to support existing businesses and to attract new retail, industrial and residential development to our community.

It was the privilege of a lifetime to serve the village of Rantoul in a leadership role, and I would welcome the opportunity to serve as your mayor for the next four years. I would be honored to earn your vote on April 4.

NEAL A. WILLIAMS

Rantoul