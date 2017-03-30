Untangling taxes and nursing home

I am writing about the Champaign County Nursing Home.

In two recent articles — a guest commentary from Belden Fields and a letter from Mary Lou Harvey — the writers talk about the nursing home closing. I have been to meetings, and the ones asking for the tax increase are the ones saying it will close. The other group has not said anything about it closing.

How many know that the CCNH pays no real estate taxes? What makes them so much better? The nursing home in Gifford pays in excess of $250,000 a year.

Why not sell CCNH to someone, then we could collect taxes on that property to help fund other projects.

To renters of apartments and homes, this tax will be passed on to you. Business owners will mark up products to help pay taxes, which get passed on to consumers. The people are being taxed twice in one way or another.

Every year this tax goes up with your property tax assessment; now they want to triple the rate. Right now the county needs in excess of $30 million for building maintenance. Where will this money come from? Urbana already has some of the highest taxes in the county. Champaign just passed a huge school tax, and the farmers' land taxes are sky rocketing higher.

If the nursing home is sold, the patients would still have a place, and they will see a big improvement.

Please vote "no" to a tax increase and "yes" to sell CCNH.

MAURY BUSBOOM

Royal