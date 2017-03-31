Back Burdge for 'people's college'

Parkland College is a very valuable community asset. It has benefited from hard-working, dedicated and very knowledgeable trustees, faculty and staff. In these difficult financial times, one way to continue to support Parkland is to elect Rabel Burdge to Parkland's Board of Trustees.

Rabel has served on the faculty at the Air Force Academy, University of Kentucky and is a retired professor from the University of Illinois. He has been involved in the private sector as a partner in a family-owned business developing middle-income housing. He has also volunteered with nonprofit organizations. Rabel has the right mix of knowledge, skills and abilities to be an excellent member of Parkland's board.

Rabel is very positive about the future of Parkland. He thinks it is important for us to remember that Parkland is the "people's college" for those of us who live in East Central Illinois. It has provided a successful avenue for enrolling in a four-year university, technical certification for many opportunities in the medical professions, training for manufacturing and technical skills, post-secondary educational opportunities, and art, science, athletic and cultural activities. Rabel is dedicated to supporting the continuance of these services.

Please join me in supporting Rabel Burdge's election to the Parkland College Board of Trustees.

ROBIN HALL

Mahomet