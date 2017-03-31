Sensationalism, greed over estate

In my opinion, ever since the children of the late John Hirschfeld launched their vendetta against his estate, The News-Gazette has risen or fallen into the same category as those slick publications located in the upper shelves of local supermarkets.

By most accounts, the children had a good and proper upbringing and they did not want for much. They lived in a beautiful home located on the golf course of a local country club. They had access to all club activities.

The children were also provided with a wonderful education. All of them were provided with a college education.

The children asked the question, "What can you do for me now, Dad?"

When the children found out what the Hirschfeld will provided, they became incensed. They failed to see that this was John's property and he could dispose of it as he saw fit.

Several years ago, Hollywood had a movie about Wall Street. The main character of the movie was a character named Gordon Gekko. Gordon's business creed was "greed is good," and that seems to be the same position of the children.

No matter who wins or loses, the parties need to look back at the portion of the Bible which says "Honor your father and your mother."

DON ALDEEN

Condon, Mont.