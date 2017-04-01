Add native plantings to your landscape

People concerned about the plight of elephants, whales and the rain forest can take action in their own communities and yards to help protect many Illinois species from further decline or extinction.

During the past few decades, changes in farming, urban landscaping and railroad maintenance have largely replaced native flowers, shrubs and trees with turf grass and ornamental plants from other continents.

Another problem is lawn companies mix herbicide and insecticide with fertilizer, even when there is no weed or insect problem.

Most of our familiar insects need native plants, with which they evolved for thousands of years. Monarch butterflies, which rely on milkweed for their larvae, are an example. Birds also benefit from native plantings.

There are about 300 kinds of bees in Champaign County. Collectively, they require flowers with pollen and nectar throughout the growing season.

Some with short tongues use only small flowers, while others require deep flowers.

Several bees only use pumpkin and squash, while others are restricted to sunflowers.

Spring bees will soon emerge in large numbers from the soil and buzz around yards. They are harmless.

The bottom line is that including patches of native flowering plants in our yards and other landscaping will help support a wide variety of insects, birds and other creatures that are important parts of the natural ecosystem.

Useful sources of information include xerces.org and web.extension.illinois.edu/dkk/down loads/60043.pdf from the University of Illinois Extension.

Grand Prairie Friends will sell wildflowers at Lincoln Square Village from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 13.

JOHN C. MARLIN

Urbana