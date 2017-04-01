Health care proposal would hurt the poor

If you were a president looking to leave a health care legacy, the comparison of our last president and our current one would be warranted.

Former President Barack Obama achieved his goal of creating a health care system for us. The system was flawed, because in order to pass it, Congress had to work with middlemen, the insurance companies, who wanted to be guaranteed high profits.

Unlike other developed countries that provide universal health care at half the cost with higher longevity rates, we had to create a hybrid system for it to pass. And there were problems. Because of Republican opposition, the issues could never be worked out. In the end, though, more than 20 million Americans were added to the insured.

President Donald Trump, who promised to create "something better," "something we would all love," proposed a plan that the Congressional Budget Office projected would leave 24 million people without insurance. The elderly not on Medicare would have to pay five times as much for their care.

I had been hopeful in the end we would progress to something like Medicare for all. The people I know on Medicare have all liked it and many have said they couldn't retire until they were on it.

If you're rich in this country, you have the best health care in the world. But if you're poor or elderly, you may some day be out of luck.

BRUCE KLOTH

Champaign