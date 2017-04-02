Cox should stay as road commissioner

As a longtime resident of Newcomb Township, I have had the opportunity to personally observe how things are run within Newcomb Township as well as watch progress through the years. We have had many road commissioners in my time as a resident, and my family and I have lived in several places throughout the township. When Brett Cox took over as the Newcomb Township road commissioner, we knew we would be in good hands.

Brett, his wife Theresa and their boys have been lifelong residents of the township as well as being pillars within the Fisher community. Brett farms in Fisher, and Theresa teaches at the grade school. Brett Cox knows what it takes to keep a small town running as well as a township. Brett has served on the Fisher school board and is involved in the community along with serving as the Newcomb Township road commissioner. Brett understands how to run a big business, and that has benefitted Newcomb Township immensely.

Brett Cox is personally committed to keeping our township roads in the best condition possible. He cares about the township and those of us who live here. It is no secret that budgets are tight in the state of Illinois, and Newcomb Township is no different. Even in challenging budget times, Brett has done an outstanding job of ensuring our safe passage on roads by plowing, fixing, resurfacing and more as is necessary. Brett manages a very tight budget and has been able to build a reserve for the township in case a large need arises or unstable funding finds the township in need. Brett is able to prioritize projects within the township in order to keep all of the roads in good condition. Brett Cox and our township employees also work closely with the neighboring townships to ensure that everyone benefits from pooled resources when they are available.

In the more than 40 years that I have known Brett Cox, I have known him to be trustworthy, hardworking, caring, honest, have good business acumen and most of all someone you want to run your township! On April 4, please go out and place your vote for Brett Cox as Newcomb Township road commissioner; I know that Greg and I will!

GREG SIZER

CHERYL SIZER

Mahomet