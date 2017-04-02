La Due has proven council experience

I have several questions for prospective Champaign council District 2 voters before the upcoming municipal election.

Do citizens prefer the current nonpartisan city council of Champaign, or do they want to follow Urbana and the Champaign County Board into the divisive morass of "real urban politics"?

Do they want a rational and experienced council person with a solid and proven track record in thoughtful and positive municipal oversight, or will they choose the progressive special interests of a social justice warrior with zero experience in municipal governance and with union ties which possibly reach all the way to Chicago's Michael Madigan?

For citizens of District 2, the choice shouldn't even be a contest. Keep special-interest politics out of our council and retain wisdom instead.

Vote for Michael La Due and sanity in city government.

MARK L. MIDDLETON

Champaign