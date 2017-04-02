Looking to help people of Urbana

On April 4, the voters will have a chance to change the direction of Urbana. My opponent just wants to be mayor. I do not want to be mayor just to be mayor. I want to be the guy using the authority of the job of mayor to help the people. Nothing more, nothing less.

I want to use the common sense of the farm boy and the analytical mind of the engineer and the kind, courteous, humor of my Mom in me to lead Urbana. I truly want to make the office of mayor a place that Urbana citizens can turn to for help, for protection from government, for guidance, for leadership without consideration of status or position.

I want to listen to anyone who has an idea, I want to fertilize minds to help themselves and their family and their neighbor and their city. Our minds and our ideas are our protection and our future, and as mayor, I will see that every mind is unafraid to bare its ideas.

I want the office of the mayor to be the guiding light to young people for their aspirations and treat seniors with respect and admiration of their experiences. I will be the voice of the people that considers issues on their reasonability first.

Every issue I have spoken on over the last eight years has been true; it is time to elect a mayor with common sense.

REX BRADFIELD

Urbana