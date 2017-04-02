Show of support for nursing home

I am submitting this letter to encourage support for the Champaign County Nursing Home. I plan to vote yes to approve a modest tax increase to support the home, and to vote no to sell or discard it, and I encourage anyone who values public services to vote the same way.

Our county nursing home, which is in certain trouble, is too valuable to lose, especially to private interests such as franchise-style chains whose sole motivation is profit for shareholders. In cases where private, for-profit interests take over such a facility, the quality of care and of the jobs goes down dramatically, putting hard-working people out of work and the vulnerable clientele at risk. This is how Gov. Rauner made most of his riches, at the expense of vulnerable and working-class people.

Join me and other people of conscience to protect this valuable resource this Tuesday, April 4.

JUSTUS FORTADO

Champaign