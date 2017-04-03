Congress putting profit over privacy

Last fall, the Federal Communications Commission enacted rules meant to help protect users of broadband and telecommunication services. These rules require that service providers inform customers of what personal information they collect, how they use it and to whom that information could be given or sold and under what circumstances.

The FCC rules reflect the fact that every person has a right to know how their personal information will be used, and to make an informed decision about using a service based upon that knowledge. On March 28, however, Congress passed joint resolution (SJ Res. 34) that, if signed by the president, will eliminate these rules.

Congress' vote seems so obviously against what citizens want and need. Their vote tells the public that service providers are more deserving of protection. It declares that companies such as Verizon, Comcast and AT&T making profits of $13.6 billion, $8.7 billion and $13 billion, respectively, in 2016 alone is not enough — they also deserve the freedom to sell the private information of their users without first gaining consent.

I'm frustrated that my public servant in the House of Representatives, Rep. Rodney Davis, assented to this decision. One must question the impact of financial support he received from Verizon ($7,250), Comcast ($9,000) and AT&T ($12,500) in the last election cycle.

On whose behalf does he govern, his constituents or his corporate donors? Who does he work to empower, his fellow citizens or immensely profitable companies? His vote is telling.

KAELIN SANDERS

Champaign