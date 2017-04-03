EPA's work too vital to be gutted

In my family, the bedtime bath routine is something I do for my kids without much fanfare.

However, the water in which my daughters bathe and the air they breathe has me thinking about protections we take for granted.

When I turn my faucet on, clean water flows thanks to the Clean Water Act of 1972, which makes it illegal to dump pollutants into our waters without a permit. When my girls play outside, I have the Clean Air Act of 1970 to thank for the safe air they breathe.

The Environmental Protection Agency has been the driving force behind these commonsense safeguards since its bipartisan creation nearly 50 years ago.

EPA improves lives. It tests and monitors pesticides that enter our food supply, saves households money with ratings for energy-efficient appliances, makes our homes and communities safer by providing methods to dispose of hazardous waste, and reduces our risk of skin cancer by protecting our ozone.

Yet, of all the federal agencies targeted for cuts by the Trump administration, the EPA is hardest hit with a proposed budget decrease of 31 percent. This puts business profits over people.

As a person of faith, caring for creation is part of how my family expresses our love for our creator and our neighbor. If the president keeps his promise of gutting the EPA, it would put clean air, water and lives at risk.

Let's not let that happen. Not over our healthy bodies.

CHRISTINA KROST

Neoga